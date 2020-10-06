KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 59,200 0
KorZinc 388,000 UP 5,500
Ottogi 576,000 UP 1,000
F&F 90,100 DN 2,500
MERITZ SECU 3,280 DN 55
HtlShilla 74,200 DN 1,500
Hanmi Science 58,100 UP 700
SamsungElecMech 140,500 0
Hanchem 151,000 0
UNID 45,700 UP 100
SamsungHvyInd 5,230 DN 50
SYC 55,500 DN 300
DWS 23,850 DN 100
HMM 7,390 UP 10
HYUNDAI WIA 43,050 DN 150
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 216,000 UP 3,000
IS DONGSEO 41,250 DN 1,150
KumhoPetrochem 122,500 UP 4,000
S-Oil 53,500 DN 600
S-1 87,100 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 29,400 DN 500
LG Innotek 157,000 0
Mobis 233,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,350 DN 50
HDC HOLDINGS 10,600 DN 100
KEPCO 20,300 DN 300
SamsungSecu 30,750 DN 350
KG DONGBU STL 8,130 DN 180
SKTelecom 241,000 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 53,100 DN 1,100
HyundaiElev 40,850 UP 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 20,850 DN 50
Hanon Systems 12,800 DN 50
SK 200,000 DN 2,500
DAEKYO 3,925 UP 15
GKL 12,050 DN 250
Handsome 29,900 DN 50
Asiana Airlines 4,280 UP 235
COWAY 81,400 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,700 DN 600
