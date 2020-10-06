KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 8,110 0
NamhaeChem 8,210 UP 40
DONGSUH 28,000 DN 1,800
BGF 4,175 UP 75
SamsungEng 10,700 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 104,000 DN 1,000
PanOcean 3,785 DN 35
SAMSUNG CARD 28,650 0
CheilWorldwide 21,300 UP 150
KT 22,900 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL147500 DN5000
LOTTE TOUR 15,100 DN 200
LG Uplus 11,600 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,300 DN 500
KT&G 83,100 UP 100
DHICO 13,850 DN 150
LG Display 15,400 DN 250
Kangwonland 21,300 DN 200
NAVER 305,000 UP 6,500
Kakao 381,500 UP 11,000
NCsoft 788,000 DN 1,000
DSME 23,550 DN 700
DSINFRA 8,600 DN 290
DWEC 2,840 UP 35
Donga ST 92,000 DN 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,500 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 410,500 UP 12,000
DongwonF&B 171,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 27,300 DN 150
LGH&H 1,500,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 674,000 UP 15,000
KEPCO E&C 16,600 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 70,200 DN 1,300
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,750 UP 450
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,850 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 94,400 UP 2,300
Celltrion 258,000 UP 3,500
Huchems 22,250 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 106,500 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,000 UP 100
