KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 72,700 DN 1,100
LOTTE Himart 30,700 UP 200
GS 31,500 DN 50
CJ CGV 21,750 DN 350
LIG Nex1 32,100 DN 50
Fila Holdings 37,800 UP 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 145,000 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 29,300 0
HANWHA LIFE 1,555 0
AMOREPACIFIC 167,000 DN 2,000
LF 13,700 DN 150
FOOSUNG 9,990 UP 300
SK Innovation 141,000 0
POONGSAN 25,600 UP 600
KBFinancialGroup 39,000 DN 50
Hansae 17,600 DN 450
LG HAUSYS 60,000 UP 900
Youngone Corp 28,100 UP 100
KOLON IND 38,800 UP 250
HanmiPharm 286,000 UP 12,500
BNK Financial Group 5,140 UP 70
emart 144,500 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY318 50 DN50
KOLMAR KOREA 46,600 DN 400
HANJINKAL 68,700 UP 100
DoubleUGames 73,100 DN 100
CUCKOO 101,000 DN 1,500
COSMAX 115,000 DN 4,000
MANDO 38,550 DN 750
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 712,000 UP 27,000
INNOCEAN 53,100 DN 200
Doosan Bobcat 28,550 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,350 DN 550
Netmarble 160,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S217500 0
ORION 134,000 UP 500
BGF Retail 123,000 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 314,500 UP 15,500
HDC-OP 21,150 DN 300
WooriFinancialGroup 8,500 DN 150
(END)
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
SuperM's 1st studio album debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200
