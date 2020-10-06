S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 6, 2020
All News 16:30 October 06, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.687 0.679 +0.8
3-year TB 0.905 0.881 +2.4
10-year TB 1.531 1.479 +5.2
2-year MSB 0.845 0.828 +1.7
3-year CB (AA-) 2.242 2.221 +2.1
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
(END)
