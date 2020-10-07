Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't maintains 'abortion law,' citizens call it regression (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party calls no unfavorable witness for parliamentary inspection (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ex-N. Korean envoy to Italy in S. Korea after disappearing in 2018 (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ex-N. Korean envoy to Italy chooses S. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Abortion allowed for pregnancy until 14 weeks (Segye Times)
-- Ex-N. Korean envoy to Italy seeks asylum in S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ex-N. Korean envoy to Italy now lives in S. Korea after disappearing 2 years ago (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Abortion law maintained, allowed only for up to 14th week of pregnancy (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't says flu vaccine exposed to room temperature safe (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Naver fined for unfair business practice (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Celltrion founder to start career at new venture firm (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon moved by letter from murdered man's son (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea could adjust social distancing level this week (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't to allow abortion in early stage of pregnancy (Korea Times)
