Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't maintains 'abortion law,' citizens call it regression (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party calls no unfavorable witness for parliamentary inspection (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ex-N. Korean envoy to Italy in S. Korea after disappearing in 2018 (Donga Ilbo)

-- Ex-N. Korean envoy to Italy chooses S. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Abortion allowed for pregnancy until 14 weeks (Segye Times)

-- Ex-N. Korean envoy to Italy seeks asylum in S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ex-N. Korean envoy to Italy now lives in S. Korea after disappearing 2 years ago (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Abortion law maintained, allowed only for up to 14th week of pregnancy (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't says flu vaccine exposed to room temperature safe (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Naver fined for unfair business practice (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Celltrion founder to start career at new venture firm (Korea Economic Daily)

