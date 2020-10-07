(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 7)

Such changes are inevitable due to the pandemic. But they also should be matched by lawmakers' efforts to break their old habits of turning the audit into a partisan struggle and political wrangling as they have done in previous years. That is why both the ruling and opposition parties should focus on how to bring COVID-19 under control and minimize its impact on the economy. More than anything else, they need to work together, instead of fighting each other, to scrutinize the Moon Jae-in administration's response to the health crisis and its policies to stimulate the economy and improve people's livelihoods.