Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 07, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/11 Cloudy 10

Incheon 21/12 Cloudy 10

Suwon 22/10 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 22/10 Sunny 20

Daejeon 22/08 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 21/07 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 19/10 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 23/10 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 23/11 Cloudy 10

Jeju 22/16 Sunny 20

Daegu 22/11 Cloudy 30

Busan 22/15 Cloudy 30
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!