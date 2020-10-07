Seoul shares open lower on Wall Street losses
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened lower Wednesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would postpone talks for a new stimulus plan until after the upcoming U.S. elections.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 11.84 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,354.06 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The main index tracked overnight losses on Wall Street. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.3 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index dropped 1.6 percent.
Investor sentiment worsened after Trump said on Twitter on Tuesday (U.S. time) that he would put a hold on talks for a stimulus deal due to differences with the Democrats.
"I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election," Trump tweeted.
In Seoul, most large caps traded lower.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics fell 0.51 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shedding 0.12 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem declined 0.59 percent, and Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, dropped 1.1 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics rose 0.84 percent, while Celltrion was down 0.58 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,165.10 won against the dollar, down 4.1 won from the previous session's close.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
4
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
5
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
4
Music affirms that we are alive: virtuoso pianist Paik Kun-woo
-
5
'DNA' becomes first BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
BTS' agency to close IPO retail subscription
-
2
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
3
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS' agency draws near-record IPO subscription deposits
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 6th day; cluster infections again in focus