Today in Korean history
Oct. 8
1951 -- Panmunjom, a small village near the 38th parallel that forms the border between South and North Korea, is selected as the site of armistice talks on ending the fratricidal conflict. Negotiations dragged on, and a formal cease-fire agreement was not signed until almost two years later.
2014 -- South Korea's prosecutors indicts Tatsuya Kato, head of the Seoul bureau of Japan's Sankei Shimbun newspaper, without detention on charges of defaming President Park Geun-hye. He was accused of damaging President Park Geun-hye's reputation by reporting that she and an unidentified man had an alleged secret meeting on the day of April's deadly ferry sinking, citing rumors circulated in Korea's financial community.
2015 -- South Korean Culture Minister Kim Jong-deok and his visiting French counterpart, Fleur Pellerin, agree to boost the two countries' cultural exchanges and cooperation.
(END)
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
4
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
5
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
4
Music affirms that we are alive: virtuoso pianist Paik Kun-woo
-
5
'DNA' becomes first BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
BTS' agency to close IPO retail subscription
-
2
Virus cases bounce back to over 100, potential uptick looming after holiday
-
3
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
4
Ex-N. Korean envoy to Italy in S. Korea after disappearing in 2018: lawmaker
-
5
(2nd LD) BTS' agency draws near-record IPO subscription deposits