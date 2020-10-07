2014 -- South Korea's prosecutors indicts Tatsuya Kato, head of the Seoul bureau of Japan's Sankei Shimbun newspaper, without detention on charges of defaming President Park Geun-hye. He was accused of damaging President Park Geun-hye's reputation by reporting that she and an unidentified man had an alleged secret meeting on the day of April's deadly ferry sinking, citing rumors circulated in Korea's financial community.