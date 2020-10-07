Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N.K. at final stage of preparations for military parade: defense ministry

All News 10:13 October 07, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is at the final stage of preparing for a military parade expected to be held in Pyongyang this weekend to mark the founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

The Oct. 10 anniversary of the party's founding 75 years ago has drawn attention as the North could showcase new strategic weapons on the occasion in what could be seen as messages to the United States, or South Korea, amid stalled denuclearization talks.

"North Korea is at the final stage of preparing for events, including a military parade, to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party," the ministry said in a parliamentary audit report.

North Korea tends to mark every fifth or 10th anniversary with larger-scale events, such as military provocations, including missile launches, or parades of troops, newly developed strategic weapons and other military hardware.

In his New Year's message, leader Kim Jong-un said he will showcase a "new strategic weapon," which could be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), according to experts and observers.

This satellite image, taken by Planet Labs on Aug. 31, 2020, and made public by 38 North on Sept. 1, shows the Mirim Airport in Pyongyang, where preparations for a large-scale military parade are under way to celebrate the 75th anniversary of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#North Korea #NK party anniversary #military parade #defense ministry
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!