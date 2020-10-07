Fitch keeps S. Korea's credit rating at 'AA-,' outlook stable
All News 10:30 October 07, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Global credit appraiser Fitch Ratings said Wednesday it has maintained South Korea's credit rating at "AA-" with a stable outlook.
Fitch's rating for South Korea has been AA-, the fourth-highest level of the agency's sovereign ratings, since 2012.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
4
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
5
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
Most Saved
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
4
Music affirms that we are alive: virtuoso pianist Paik Kun-woo
-
5
'DNA' becomes first BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
BTS' agency to close IPO retail subscription
-
2
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
3
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS' agency draws near-record IPO subscription deposits
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 6th day; cluster infections again in focus