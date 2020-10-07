The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 October 07, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.55 0.55
2-M 0.61 0.61
3-M 0.68 0.68
6-M 0.84 0.84
12-M 0.92 0.92
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
4
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
5
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
Most Saved
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
4
Music affirms that we are alive: virtuoso pianist Paik Kun-woo
-
5
'DNA' becomes first BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
BTS' agency to close IPO retail subscription
-
2
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
3
Virus cases bounce back to over 100, potential uptick looming after holiday
-
4
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
-
5
(2nd LD) BTS' agency draws near-record IPO subscription deposits