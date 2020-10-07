Samsung to release new mini refrigerators in S. Korea this month
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday its new mini refrigerators will be released in South Korea later this month as the tech giant aims to boost home appliance sales amid the stay-at-home trend induced by the pandemic.
The BESPOKE Cube will be sold in South Korea at prices ranging from 599,000 won (US$515) to 649,000 won, according to Samsung.
The latest small refrigerator lineup allows consumers to choose storage settings based on their preferences and lifestyles, the company said.
It offers three basic models: Wine & Beer for alcohol beverages, Beauty & Health for cosmetics and nutritious foods, and Multi for various items.
Samsung said it applied the Peltier semiconductor cooling solution instead of compressor-based technology so that the product has a low noise level and a compact design that allows it to be placed comfortably in any room.
The BESPOKE Cube has a modular design, meaning users can stack or split two products. It comes in five colors -- white, charcoal, pink, fern green and sky blue.
The mini refrigerators also support Samsung's internet of things (IoT) platform, SmartThings, allowing users to control temperatures and check products on their mobile devices.
