S. Korea denies report on Seoul's efforts to arrange U.S. visit by N.K. leader's sister
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry on Wednesday dismissed as "untrue" a Japanese news report that South Korea sought to arrange a visit to the United States by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister before the U.S. presidential election in November.
Citing sources from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported that Seoul had planned to arrange high-level talks between Kim Yo-jong and senior Washington officials before the Nov. 3 vote.
Seoul had initially hoped for another summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a "top-down" approach to addressing the North's nuclear quandary, but it later sought the visit by Kim's sister out of concern that another no-deal summit like the one in Hanoi in February last year could hurt the leader's authority, the report said.
Referring to the article, a foreign ministry official in Seoul said tersely that it was "untrue."
The newspaper painted a "despairing" outlook for the "October surprise" due to U.S. President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's decision to postpone his trip to Seoul originally set for this week.
The report also cited sources' view that the National Intelligence Service's assessment in August that the North Korean leader has delegated some of his authority to his top aides, such as his sister, might be part of the spadework to set the mood for her trip to the U.S.
It also pointed out that Kim Yo-jong's request in July for a DVD of U.S. Independence Day celebrations was seen as a sign related to her possible visit to the U.S.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
4
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
5
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
4
Music affirms that we are alive: virtuoso pianist Paik Kun-woo
-
5
'DNA' becomes first BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
BTS' agency to close IPO retail subscription
-
2
Virus cases bounce back to over 100, potential uptick looming after holiday
-
3
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
4
Ex-N. Korean envoy to Italy in S. Korea after disappearing in 2018: lawmaker
-
5
(2nd LD) BTS' agency draws near-record IPO subscription deposits