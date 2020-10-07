KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ShinhanGroup 28,500 UP 150
Daesang 26,350 DN 250
SKNetworks 4,650 DN 10
ORION Holdings 12,650 UP 50
DB HiTek 36,950 DN 150
CJ 80,800 DN 600
LGInt 15,500 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 6,880 UP 10
SBC 10,100 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 24,050 UP 550
Hansae 19,100 UP 1,500
JWPHARMA 35,000 UP 750
Binggrae 58,200 UP 100
GCH Corp 23,550 UP 300
LotteChilsung 88,600 DN 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,540 DN 30
POSCO 205,000 UP 3,000
SPC SAMLIP 62,200 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 177,500 UP 5,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,000 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,805 UP 20
DB INSURANCE 47,400 UP 750
SamsungElec 59,900 UP 900
NHIS 9,370 UP 90
SK Discovery 64,600 UP 400
LS 58,200 DN 100
GC Corp 236,000 UP 8,000
GS E&C 25,250 UP 700
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,350 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 439,500 UP 3,000
KPIC 185,500 UP 2,500
LOTTE 29,000 DN 250
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,420 DN 30
SKC 82,300 DN 700
F&F 89,100 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,600 UP 2,300
GS Retail 33,250 DN 200
MERITZ SECU 3,290 UP 10
HtlShilla 74,900 UP 700
Ottogi 575,000 DN 1,000
