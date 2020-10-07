KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 80,200 DN 1,500
Hanmi Science 58,600 UP 500
Hanssem 112,000 UP 2,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,200 DN 250
KSOE 84,100 UP 1,000
SamsungElecMech 143,000 UP 2,500
S-1 86,600 DN 500
KorZinc 387,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 43,000 DN 50
KumhoPetrochem 127,500 UP 5,000
LS ELECTRIC 58,200 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 166,000 UP 9,000
HMM 7,440 UP 50
SamsungHvyInd 5,340 UP 110
SYC 55,700 UP 200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 217,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,850 UP 500
HDC HOLDINGS 10,650 UP 50
OCI 59,100 0
Hanchem 153,000 UP 2,000
Mobis 235,000 UP 1,500
HyundaiMipoDock 29,700 UP 300
IS DONGSEO 41,950 UP 700
S-Oil 55,900 UP 2,400
DWS 23,750 DN 100
UNID 45,750 UP 50
KEPCO 20,750 UP 450
SamsungSecu 30,850 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 8,030 DN 100
SKTelecom 241,000 0
S&T MOTIV 52,000 DN 1,100
HyundaiElev 40,300 DN 550
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 20,900 UP 50
Hanon Systems 12,950 UP 150
SK 205,500 UP 5,500
DAEKYO 3,950 UP 25
GKL 12,050 0
Handsome 29,650 DN 250
Asiana Airlines 4,280 0
COWAY 80,200 DN 1,200
