KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,600 UP 900
IBK 8,160 UP 50
NamhaeChem 8,180 DN 30
DONGSUH 27,150 DN 850
BGF 4,240 UP 65
SamsungEng 10,800 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 105,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 3,910 UP 125
SAMSUNG CARD 28,800 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 22,000 UP 700
KT 22,950 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL146000 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 15,750 UP 650
LG Uplus 11,750 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,000 UP 700
KT&G 83,100 0
DHICO 13,600 DN 250
LG Display 15,250 DN 150
Kangwonland 21,500 UP 200
NAVER 305,000 0
Kakao 380,500 DN 1,000
NCsoft 768,000 DN 20,000
DSME 23,900 UP 350
DSINFRA 8,790 UP 190
DWEC 2,900 UP 60
Donga ST 93,500 UP 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,650 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 407,000 DN 3,500
DongwonF&B 172,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 27,150 DN 150
LGH&H 1,513,000 UP 13,000
LGCHEM 680,000 UP 6,000
KEPCO E&C 17,000 UP 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 70,900 UP 700
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,750 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,800 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 96,100 UP 1,700
Celltrion 260,500 UP 2,500
Huchems 23,000 UP 750
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,000 UP 500
(MORE)
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
4
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
5
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
4
Music affirms that we are alive: virtuoso pianist Paik Kun-woo
-
5
'DNA' becomes first BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
BTS' agency to close IPO retail subscription
-
2
Virus cases bounce back to over 100, potential uptick looming after holiday
-
3
Ex-N. Korean envoy to Italy in S. Korea after disappearing in 2018: lawmaker
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS' agency draws near-record IPO subscription deposits
-
5
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears