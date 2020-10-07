Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:41 October 07, 2020

LOTTE SHOPPING 80,600 UP 900
IBK 8,160 UP 50
NamhaeChem 8,180 DN 30
DONGSUH 27,150 DN 850
BGF 4,240 UP 65
SamsungEng 10,800 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 105,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 3,910 UP 125
SAMSUNG CARD 28,800 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 22,000 UP 700
KT 22,950 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL146000 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 15,750 UP 650
LG Uplus 11,750 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,000 UP 700
KT&G 83,100 0
DHICO 13,600 DN 250
LG Display 15,250 DN 150
Kangwonland 21,500 UP 200
NAVER 305,000 0
Kakao 380,500 DN 1,000
NCsoft 768,000 DN 20,000
DSME 23,900 UP 350
DSINFRA 8,790 UP 190
DWEC 2,900 UP 60
Donga ST 93,500 UP 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,650 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 407,000 DN 3,500
DongwonF&B 172,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 27,150 DN 150
LGH&H 1,513,000 UP 13,000
LGCHEM 680,000 UP 6,000
KEPCO E&C 17,000 UP 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 70,900 UP 700
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,750 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,800 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 96,100 UP 1,700
Celltrion 260,500 UP 2,500
Huchems 23,000 UP 750
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,000 UP 500
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!