N.K. completes exterior of Pyongyang Hospital ahead of key anniversary: 38 North
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to have finished building the exterior of a general hospital in the capital city ahead of this week's founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party, a U.S. think tank has said, citing recent satellite imagery.
Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to complete the construction of Pyongyang General Hospital, one of his top-priority projects, by the 75th founding anniversary on Oct. 10.
According to 38 North on Tuesday, recent satellite imagery revealed that the construction of the building's exterior appears to be finished.
It is unlikely, however, that the interior of the hospital is complete, given the challenges in importing materials and medical equipment into the North due to global sanctions and the shutdown of borders since early this year, according to the think tank.
Kim will likely visit the hospital this week before the anniversary, it added.
