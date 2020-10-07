Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
Former N.K. envoy voluntarily came to S. Korea in July 2019, lawmaker confirms
SEOUL -- A senior North Korean diplomat who went missing in Italy in late 2018 has been living in South Korea since July last year, the head of the South Korea's parliamentary intelligence committee confirmed Wednesday.
"Former acting Ambassador Jo (Song-gil) came to South Korea voluntarily in July 2019," Rep. Jeon Hae-cheol, chairman of the National Assembly's intelligence committee, told reporters. "He had repeatedly expressed his wish to come to South Korea."
-----------------
S. Korea denies report on Seoul's efforts to arrange U.S. visit by N.K. leader's sister
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry on Wednesday dismissed as "untrue" a Japanese news report that South Korea sought to arrange a visit to the United States by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister before the U.S. presidential election in November.
Citing sources from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported that Seoul had planned to arrange high-level talks between Kim Yo-jong and senior Washington officials before the Nov. 3 vote.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Military tensions with N. Korea continue over killing of S. Korean citizen: defense minister
SEOUL -- Military tensions are continuing between the two Koreas over North Korea's killing of a South Korean fisheries official, as Pyongyang issued threats over Seoul's search operations without responding to calls for a joint probe, Seoul's Defense Minister Suh Wook said Wednesday.
On Sept. 22, the 47-year-old fisheries official was fatally shot by the North Korean military while being adrift in North Korean waters, according to the South Korean military. He went missing the previous day while on duty near the Yellow Sea border island of Yeonpyeong.
-----------------
Finance chief renews calls for creating rules for fiscal soundness
SEJONG -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on Wednesday renewed calls to establish rules to ensure fiscal soundness as he voiced concerns about South Korea's debt and fiscal deficit.
Hong made his case for the rules during a parliamentary annual inspection of the ministry, citing a looming hike in South Korea's debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio.
-----------------
(News Focus) 'Wall of buses' stirs up debate over how far police can go to stop rallies amid pandemic
SEOUL -- The rare sight of hundreds of police buses packing downtown Seoul last Saturday has ignited a debate over whether such a display of force was justified in light of the coronavirus pandemic to stop mass anti-government rallies from being held.
The debate comes ahead of another set of rallies planned for Friday, a national holiday celebrating the creation of the Korean alphabet, hangeul, which police have threatened to block again with buses.
-----------------
(LEAD) Singer files lawsuit against S. Korean diplomatic mission in LA again for not granting visa
SEOUL -- A Korean American singer has filed a lawsuit against South Korea's diplomatic mission in Los Angeles for refusing to grant him a visa despite winning a court battle earlier this year, legal sources said Wednesday.
In the suit filed with the Seoul Administrative Court against the South Korean Consulate General in Los Angeles, Steve Yoo, better known as Yoo Seung-jun here, reportedly claimed that he was refused a visa to visit to South Korea even though he won litigation connected to the case in March.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks extend winning streak to 6th day on lingering U.S. stimulus hopes
SEOUL -- South Korean shares extended their winning streak to a sixth session Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump kept hopes for a stimulus package alive after postponing negotiations for the deal. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 21.04 points, or 0.89 percent, to close at 2,386.94.
(END)
