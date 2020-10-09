Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monthlong Korean royal palace fest to begin this weekend

All News 09:00 October 09, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- A monthlong heritage festival that explores South Korea's royal palaces and culture will kick off this weekend, with some of this year's events scheduled to be held online amid the new coronavirus, officials said Friday.

The sixth Royal Culture Festival will take place at Gyeongbok, Changdeok, Deoksu and Changgyeong palaces as well as Jongmyo Shrine -- all in central Seoul -- from Oct. 10 to Nov. 8, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation.

This photo, provided by the Cultural Heritage Administration, shows the royal palace festival taking place at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul in 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A performance that showcases different programs of the festival will open the event on Saturday. The opening performance will be held at Gyeonghoeru in Gyeongbok Palace, an iconic pavilion where K-pop superstars BTS recently performed.

The first week of the festival will center on events held at the palaces, offering visitors a chance to explore Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) era heritage. Some programs include making oriental medicine-based tea bags or learning culinary traditions.

The highlight of the week will be a media performance scheduled for Oct. 17, based on the folk story Shim Cheong that blends traditional dance and music with the latest lighting technologies, organizers said.

This photo, provided by the Cultural Heritage Administration, shows the royal palace festival taking place at Deoksu Palace in central Seoul in 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The remaining three weeks will focus more on virtual programs, such as streamings of exhibitions and performances held at the festival venues. Craft and food kits will also be available so that participants can enjoy the festival from their homes.

Tickets to some of the programs held at the palaces have to be reserved in advance at the festival website (www.royalculturefestival.org) or the ticket platform Auction.

All the palaces, which usually close once a week, will remain open in the first week of festival, between Oct. 10 and 18.

This image, provided by the Cultural Heritage Administration, shows a promotion poster for this year's Royal Culture Festival that is scheduled to take place from Oct. 10 to Nov. 8 at royal palaces in central Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

