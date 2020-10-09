Monthlong Korean royal palace fest to begin this weekend
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- A monthlong heritage festival that explores South Korea's royal palaces and culture will kick off this weekend, with some of this year's events scheduled to be held online amid the new coronavirus, officials said Friday.
The sixth Royal Culture Festival will take place at Gyeongbok, Changdeok, Deoksu and Changgyeong palaces as well as Jongmyo Shrine -- all in central Seoul -- from Oct. 10 to Nov. 8, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation.
A performance that showcases different programs of the festival will open the event on Saturday. The opening performance will be held at Gyeonghoeru in Gyeongbok Palace, an iconic pavilion where K-pop superstars BTS recently performed.
The first week of the festival will center on events held at the palaces, offering visitors a chance to explore Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) era heritage. Some programs include making oriental medicine-based tea bags or learning culinary traditions.
The highlight of the week will be a media performance scheduled for Oct. 17, based on the folk story Shim Cheong that blends traditional dance and music with the latest lighting technologies, organizers said.
The remaining three weeks will focus more on virtual programs, such as streamings of exhibitions and performances held at the festival venues. Craft and food kits will also be available so that participants can enjoy the festival from their homes.
Tickets to some of the programs held at the palaces have to be reserved in advance at the festival website (www.royalculturefestival.org) or the ticket platform Auction.
All the palaces, which usually close once a week, will remain open in the first week of festival, between Oct. 10 and 18.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
4
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
5
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
4
Music affirms that we are alive: virtuoso pianist Paik Kun-woo
-
5
'DNA' becomes first BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
Defense chief says military exemption for BTS members not under consideration
-
2
World's largest artificial wave pool opens in S. Korea
-
3
Virus cases fall back to double digits; potential spike still worrisome
-
4
(2nd LD) Virus cases fall back to double digits; potential spike still worrisome
-
5
S. Korea to decide whether to further extend tougher virus curbs over weekend