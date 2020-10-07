Go to Contents Go to Navigation

CJ Logistics considers selling Chinese unit CJ Rokin

All News 19:13 October 07, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp., the logistics unit of South Korea's food and entertainment conglomerate CJ, has been considering selling one of its Chinese units, CJ Rokin, a company official said Wednesday.

The move is a part of the company's adjustment of its business portfolio in China, according to the official.

CJ Rokin was set up in 2015 after CJ Logistics acquired a 71.4 percent stake in Rokin, then the biggest refrigerated shipment service firm in China.

This undated photo provided by CJ Logistics Corp. shows one of its delivery men and a customer posing for a photo. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#CJ Logistics-China unit
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!