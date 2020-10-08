Korean-language dailies

-- Craze among people in 20s to borrow money to buy stocks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Defense minister says couldn't use int'l channel to ask N.K. to rescue slain official over concerns about exposing intel (Kookmin Daily)

-- Defense minister says he was told on day of slain official's disappearance it wasn't case of defection (Donga Ilbo)

-- Defense minister says he was told on day of slain official's disappearance chance of defection was low (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Defense minister says initially he was told slain official disappeared, after analyzing intel 'believed he had defected' (Segye Times)

-- Cheong Wa Dae to push ahead with 3 business regulation bills, says talks were sufficient (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Father of ex-N.K. envoy to Italy not seen since September 2019' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Women are still trapped within 'boundary of punishment' (Hankyoreh)

-- Parliamentary audit starts weak in face of 'bulletproof' ruling party (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Biz groups plan joint response to ruling party's insistence on 3 business regulation bills (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Biz circles fume over 3 business regulations bills, slam 'legislation dictatorship' (Korea Economic Daily)

