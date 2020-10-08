(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 8)

But the Moon Jae-in administration is in a predicament after North Korean soldiers killed a South Korean fisheries official and burned his corpse in the Yellow Sea last month. The public increasingly demands an explanation of this tragic death from the government. That threw cold water on the Moon administration's desire to break the deadlock in inter-Korean relations. The big news under such circumstances could be linked to the need for the government to divert the public's attention from the brutal murder of a South Korean official at sea. The lead-up to the breaking of the news about the North Korean diplomat's defection should be clarified.