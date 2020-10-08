Samsung ranks 2nd in smartphone image sensor market in H1: report
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. was the world's second-largest smartphone image sensor vendor in the first half of the year, a report showed Thursday, as the South Korean tech giant tries to catch up to the industry leader, Sony Corp.
Samsung remained second in the global smartphone image sensor market with a 32 percent revenue share, trailing behind Japan's Sony that took a 44 percent share in the first six months of 2020, according to market researcher Strategy Analytics.
Chinese-owned OmniVision Technologies Inc. came in third with 9 percent.
The global smartphone image sensor market saw 15 percent on-year revenue growth to US$6.3 billion in the first half of the year, according to Strategy Analytics.
"The image sensor market growth was slowed by the impact of the pandemic on the overall smartphone market," said Stephen Entwistle, vice president of the Strategic Technologies Practice at Strategy Analytics.
"However, the momentum around high pixel sensors and the use of multiple cameras in smartphones is expected to shape a strong growth path for the image sensor market in the second half of 2020."
