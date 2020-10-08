Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 October 08, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/12 Sunny 0

Incheon 23/13 Sunny 0

Suwon 24/12 Sunny 0

Cheongju 23/11 Sunny 0

Daejeon 24/12 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 23/08 Sunny 0

Gangneung 20/12 Sunny 0

Jeonju 24/12 Sunny 0

Gwangju 24/13 Sunny 0

Jeju 22/19 Sunny 20

Daegu 23/13 Sunny 20

Busan 22/16 Sunny 20

