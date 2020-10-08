BTS-featuring 'Savage Love' remix sweeps iTunes charts
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- On top of the mega success of K-pop superstar BTS' "Dynamite," a song featuring the septet has also dominated iTunes charts around the world, the band's agency said Thursday.
"Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) (BTS Remix)," the latest version of hit song "Savage Love" by U.S. pop singer Jason Derulo and New Zealand producer Jawsh 685, has topped iTunes Top Songs charts in 66 countries, according to Big Hit Entertainment. It also ranked No. 3 on the U.S. version of the chart on Wednesday.
The song also made a splash on music streaming platform Spotify. After debuting on the Global 50 chart at No. 37 on Friday, the song has remained on the list for five straight days.
"Savage Love" is one of the band's latest collaborations with other musicians. The seven-member band lent its singing and rapping for the remix version of the song, which generated a viral dance challenge on the social media platform Tik Tok earlier this year.
The band earlier made history with megahit "Dynamite" by becoming the first Korean act to top the Billboard's Hot 100.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
4
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
5
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
4
Music affirms that we are alive: virtuoso pianist Paik Kun-woo
-
5
'DNA' becomes first BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
(2nd LD) Virus cases bounce back to over 100, potential uptick looming after holiday
-
2
Virus cases bounce back to over 100, potential uptick looming after holiday
-
3
Defense chief says military exemption for BTS members not under consideration
-
4
(LEAD) Singer files lawsuit against S. Korean diplomatic mission in LA again for not granting visa
-
5
(LEAD) Virus cases bounce back to over 100, potential uptick looming after holiday