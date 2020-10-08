World's largest artificial wave pool opens in S. Korea
SIHEUNG, South Korea, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- A water park with the world's largest artificial wave pool has opened in Siheung to offer various water sports activities to its visitors.
Wave Park, an urban park for water sports created on an artificial island named Geobuk in the city 25 kilometers southwest of Seoul started welcoming visitors Thursday.
Constructed on 166,000 square meters of land with a budget of 563 billion won (US$486 million), the park consists of the world's largest artificial wave pool for surfing, facilities for enjoying various other water sports activities, such as canoeing and scuba diving, according to its operator.
The wave pool, 220 meters long and 240 meters wide, can produce waves of up to 2.4 meters every 8 seconds and accommodate a maximum of 150 surfers per hour, it said.
Due to the new coronavirus pandemic, however, only the artificial wave pool will accept visitors for the time being. Those who wish to visit should make reservations at the website (www.wavepark.co.kr) as the park will admit a limited number of people to keep social distance among visitors, the operator said.
The park is part of a massive ocean leisure complex being created by the Siheung city government, Gyeonggi provincial government, Korea Water Resources Corp. and Daewon Plus Construction Co.
The rest of the complex, including an eco science park and a street of shops, is set to be completed by the end of 2025, according to the related authorities.
