Men's nat'l football teams set for rare exhibition matches

Kim called up most of the other members from the AFC title-winning squad, and also selected a few members from the 2019 U-20 national team that finished runner-up at the FIFA U-20 World Cup that year. Joining this group is Pohang Steelers' emerging attacking ace Song Min-kyu, a 21-year-old who is tied for most K League goals among South Korean players this season with 10. Song has never played for any national team in any age group.