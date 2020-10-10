Juvenile fraud rises 16 pct in 2019, marking biggest jump in 10 years: report

According to the 2020 juridical yearbook published recently by the National Court Administration, the number of fraud cases under the juvenile protection system was 3,695, up by 513, or 16.1 percent, from a year ago, the biggest rise since the 2009 global financial crisis when the tally jumped a whopping 84.3 percent from the previous year. Juvenile protection includes cases that resulted in probation or admissions to juvenile reformatories.