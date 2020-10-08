LG Twins hoping to send off retiring veteran with 1st Korean Series ring

Park played in his first and only Korean Series in his first KBO season in 2002. The wide-eyed rookie batted 3-for-23 in six games, as the Lions won the title with a thrilling, 10-9 victory in Game 6. They scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth, with Ma Hae-young delivering the knockout punch in the form of a walk-off solo home run and breaking the hearts of Park and the rest of the Twins.