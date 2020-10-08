KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DONGSUH 27,250 UP 100
SKCHEM 349,000 UP 34,500
KiaMtr 50,900 UP 600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP17150 DN300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,700 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 28,350 DN 150
HITEJINRO 37,700 UP 150
Yuhan 65,700 UP 900
CJ LOGISTICS 184,000 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 46,200 UP 550
DaelimInd 78,000 DN 900
SGBC 28,600 DN 50
Shinsegae 208,000 0
Hyosung 75,300 DN 800
BoryungPharm 16,000 UP 100
L&L 10,650 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 86,000 UP 1,900
Nongshim 315,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,000 UP 1,900
HYUNDAI STEEL 26,650 UP 350
KCC 154,500 DN 500
SKBP 147,500 UP 4,000
AmoreG 49,150 UP 200
HyundaiMtr 180,500 DN 2,500
BukwangPharm 29,100 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 45,400 UP 450
TaekwangInd 651,000 DN 5,000
SsangyongCement 5,600 DN 60
KAL 19,750 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,390 DN 210
LG Corp. 77,200 UP 800
CJ 81,600 UP 800
DongkukStlMill 7,300 UP 420
LGInt 15,300 DN 200
DB HiTek 36,500 DN 450
Donga Socio Holdings 122,000 DN 2,500
JWPHARMA 34,900 DN 100
SK hynix 82,900 DN 500
Youngpoong 475,500 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 30,700 UP 100
