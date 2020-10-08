Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 October 08, 2020

CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,600 DN 650
SamsungF&MIns 186,500 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,000 DN 550
Kogas 25,600 UP 50
Hanwha 26,550 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,850 UP 4,250
OCI 64,200 UP 5,100
KPIC 193,500 UP 8,000
DHICO 13,900 UP 300
KumhoPetrochem 141,000 UP 13,500
DSINFRA 9,010 UP 220
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,650 0
CJ CheilJedang 405,500 DN 1,500
emart 148,500 UP 2,500
SBC 10,100 0
Hyundai M&F INS 23,900 DN 150
Daesang 26,450 UP 100
SKNetworks 4,700 UP 50
ORION Holdings 12,650 0
LotteFood 308,000 DN 1,500
NEXENTIRE 5,580 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 171,000 DN 1,000
GCH Corp 23,250 DN 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,550 UP 10
POSCO 208,000 UP 3,000
SPC SAMLIP 62,000 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 177,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,000 0
KUMHOTIRE 3,750 DN 55
DB INSURANCE 46,700 DN 700
SamsungElec 59,700 DN 200
NHIS 9,390 UP 20
SK Discovery 67,700 UP 3,100
LS 60,500 UP 2,300
GC Corp 234,000 DN 2,000
GS E&C 25,400 UP 150
Binggrae 58,000 DN 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,650 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 445,000 UP 5,500
LOTTE 29,450 UP 450
