KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,710 UP 290
SKC 83,500 UP 1,200
LotteChilsung 88,700 UP 100
GS Retail 32,950 DN 300
Ottogi 576,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 79,100 DN 1,100
F&F 92,700 UP 3,600
MERITZ SECU 3,285 DN 5
HtlShilla 75,100 UP 200
Hanmi Science 58,300 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 140,500 DN 2,500
Hanssem 116,000 UP 4,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,000 DN 200
KSOE 83,000 DN 1,100
LS ELECTRIC 61,300 UP 3,100
KorZinc 386,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,330 DN 10
SYC 55,200 DN 500
HyundaiMipoDock 29,600 DN 100
IS DONGSEO 41,600 DN 350
S-Oil 56,600 UP 700
LG Innotek 166,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 229,000 UP 11,500
HMM 7,410 DN 30
HYUNDAI WIA 42,800 DN 200
Mobis 229,000 DN 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,500 DN 350
HDC HOLDINGS 10,700 UP 50
S-1 87,100 UP 500
Hanchem 154,000 UP 1,000
DWS 24,100 UP 350
UNID 45,700 DN 50
KEPCO 21,100 UP 350
SamsungSecu 31,750 UP 900
KG DONGBU STL 7,920 DN 110
SKTelecom 240,000 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 50,300 DN 1,700
HyundaiElev 40,100 DN 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 20,800 DN 100
Hanon Systems 12,700 DN 250
