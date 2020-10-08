MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,710 UP 290

SKC 83,500 UP 1,200

LotteChilsung 88,700 UP 100

GS Retail 32,950 DN 300

Ottogi 576,000 UP 1,000

IlyangPharm 79,100 DN 1,100

F&F 92,700 UP 3,600

MERITZ SECU 3,285 DN 5

HtlShilla 75,100 UP 200

Hanmi Science 58,300 DN 300

SamsungElecMech 140,500 DN 2,500

Hanssem 116,000 UP 4,000

TAEYOUNG E&C 10,000 DN 200

KSOE 83,000 DN 1,100

LS ELECTRIC 61,300 UP 3,100

KorZinc 386,000 DN 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,330 DN 10

SYC 55,200 DN 500

HyundaiMipoDock 29,600 DN 100

IS DONGSEO 41,600 DN 350

S-Oil 56,600 UP 700

LG Innotek 166,000 0

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 229,000 UP 11,500

HMM 7,410 DN 30

HYUNDAI WIA 42,800 DN 200

Mobis 229,000 DN 6,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,500 DN 350

HDC HOLDINGS 10,700 UP 50

S-1 87,100 UP 500

Hanchem 154,000 UP 1,000

DWS 24,100 UP 350

UNID 45,700 DN 50

KEPCO 21,100 UP 350

SamsungSecu 31,750 UP 900

KG DONGBU STL 7,920 DN 110

SKTelecom 240,000 DN 1,000

S&T MOTIV 50,300 DN 1,700

HyundaiElev 40,100 DN 200

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 20,800 DN 100

Hanon Systems 12,700 DN 250

(MORE)