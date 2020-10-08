KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SK 209,000 UP 3,500
DAEKYO 3,935 DN 15
GKL 12,100 UP 50
Handsome 29,300 DN 350
Asiana Airlines 4,280 0
COWAY 80,300 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 82,500 UP 1,900
IBK 8,150 DN 10
NamhaeChem 8,180 0
BGF 4,175 DN 65
SamsungEng 10,700 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 104,500 DN 500
PanOcean 3,930 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 29,100 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 22,000 0
KT 22,950 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL147000 UP1000
LOTTE TOUR 15,750 0
LG Uplus 11,750 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,700 DN 300
KT&G 83,800 UP 700
LG Display 15,850 UP 600
Kangwonland 21,800 UP 300
NAVER 301,000 DN 4,000
Kakao 379,000 DN 1,500
NCsoft 751,000 DN 17,000
DSME 24,300 UP 400
DWEC 2,920 UP 20
Donga ST 92,200 DN 1,300
DongwonF&B 172,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 27,200 UP 50
LGH&H 1,540,000 UP 27,000
LGCHEM 692,000 UP 12,000
KEPCO E&C 16,800 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 70,900 0
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,650 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,800 0
LGELECTRONICS 93,300 DN 2,800
Celltrion 262,000 UP 1,500
Huchems 23,500 UP 500
(MORE)
-
1
