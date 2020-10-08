S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 8, 2020
All News 16:30 October 08, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.683 0.685 -0.2
3-year TB 0.907 0.910 -0.3
10-year TB 1.543 1.533 +1.0
2-year MSB 0.831 0.841 -1.0
3-year CB (AA-) 2.241 2.244 -0.3
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
4
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
5
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
Most Saved
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
4
Music affirms that we are alive: virtuoso pianist Paik Kun-woo
-
5
'DNA' becomes first BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
Defense chief says military exemption for BTS members not under consideration
-
2
(2nd LD) Virus cases bounce back to over 100, potential uptick looming after holiday
-
3
Virus cases fall back to double digits; potential spike still worrisome
-
4
(LEAD) Singer files lawsuit against S. Korean diplomatic mission in LA again for not granting visa
-
5
(LEAD) BLACKPINK music video to be edited following nurse outfit row: agency