(Yonhap Feature) Young consumers' growing demand for imported cars reflects changing values, tough reality

Over the past several years, the total number of vehicles, both domestic and foreign brands, purchased by customers in their 20 and 30s has been on a constant decrease. But the proportion of foreign cars among them has risen from 27.2 percent in 2016 to 28.5 percent in 2017 and further to 31 percent in 2018, according to the data by KAIDA and the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA).