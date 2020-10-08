Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daelim Industrial-led consortium wins US$616 mln deal in Philippines

All News 17:02 October 08, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Daelim Industrial Co., a major South Korean builder, said Thursday its consortium has clinched a US$616 million railway project in the Philippines.

Under the deal with the Department of Transportation, the Daelim Industrial-led consortium will build a 15.8-kilometer-long viaduct and a station.

Daelim Industrial said it will take 48 months to complete the project.

Daelim Industrial has a 50 percent stake in the project, while the rest is held by the Spanish engineering company Acciona.

The deal is part of a 51.2-km-long railway project that will connect Malolos to Clark economic zone in the Philippines.

This file photo shows Daelim Industrial's corporate logo atop its main office in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

