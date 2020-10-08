Suspected operator of 'Digital Prison' website arrested for alleged defamation
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- An operator of the controversial "Digital Prison" website was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating privacy law by disclosing personal identities of suspected sex offenders and other criminals.
The Daegu District Court issued the arrest warrant for the man in his 30s, whose identity was withheld, on charges of violating the private information protection act and the juvenile sex protection act, citing concerns that he may flee or destroy evidence.
The suspect allegedly opened the website in March and posted private information of 176 people it claimed were sex offenders, murderers and other criminals to socially punish them.
He was repatriated to South Korea last month after being captured in Vietnam. Daegu police said it has been expanding its probe based on seized evidence to search for other operators or possible accomplices.
The website was allegedly meant to protest against what the public sees as an unfair criminal justice system, but concerns have been raised that it could punish falsely accused people.
In July, a 20-year-old university student, whose private details were made public on the site, was found dead in an apparent suicide. He denied the allegation on his school's online forum before taking his own life. In another case, a psychiatrist in Seoul was proven innocent by police after being wrongly accused in June of trying to buy sexual exploitation content online.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
4
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
5
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
4
Music affirms that we are alive: virtuoso pianist Paik Kun-woo
-
5
'DNA' becomes first BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
Defense chief says military exemption for BTS members not under consideration
-
2
Virus cases fall back to double digits; potential spike still worrisome
-
3
(2nd LD) Virus cases bounce back to over 100, potential uptick looming after holiday
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul's trade minister among 2 finalists in race for new WTO chief: report
-
5
(LEAD) Singer files lawsuit against S. Korean diplomatic mission in LA again for not granting visa