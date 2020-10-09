Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 09, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/12 Sunny 20
Incheon 23/13 Sunny 20
Suwon 24/12 Sunny 20
Cheongju 23/12 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 24/12 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 22/09 Sunny 20
Gangneung 20/13 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 24/12 Sunny 0
Gwangju 24/11 Cloudy 20
Jeju 22/18 Cloudy 30
Daegu 22/14 Cloudy 30
Busan 22/17 Cloudy 30
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
4
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
5
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
Most Saved
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
4
Music affirms that we are alive: virtuoso pianist Paik Kun-woo
-
5
'DNA' becomes first BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
Defense chief says military exemption for BTS members not under consideration
-
2
Virus cases fall back to double digits; potential spike still worrisome
-
3
World's largest artificial wave pool opens in S. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) Virus cases fall back to double digits; potential spike still worrisome
-
5
S. Korea to decide whether to further extend tougher virus curbs over weekend