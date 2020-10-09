(3rd LD) Tower block fire sends 93 to hospital; no deaths reported
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead with latest info; UPDATES 3rd para with latest info)
SEOUL/ULSAN, South Korea, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- Firefighters brought a fire at a high-rise apartment building in the southeastern city of Ulsan under complete control on Friday after nearly 16 hours of battling the flames, officials said.
The blaze broke out at around 11:07 p.m. Thursday at the 33-story Samhwan Art Nouveau commercial and residential building in Ulsan, and flames spread quickly by strong winds to the entire building.
Hundreds of people evacuated and a total of 93 people, including a firefighter, were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Three of them suffered serious injuries, but no deaths were reported, according to the Ulsan Fire Department.
The fire is presumed to have broken out on the 12th floor of the building, which houses more than 120 households and shopping units.
An investigation is under way to find out what caused the fire, and the Ulsan Metropolitan Police Agency set up a task force involving 40 officials for a probe as well as a separate team in charge of supporting victims, according to the officials.
Witnesses said that the exterior walls of the building, possibly insulation, appear to have caused the fire to spread quickly.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called for mobilizing all resources available to put out the fire and ensure the safety of the people, and Interior and Safety Minister Chin Young visited the scene to check responses.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
4
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
5
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
4
Music affirms that we are alive: virtuoso pianist Paik Kun-woo
-
5
'DNA' becomes first BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
Fire continues to burn at tower block in Ulsan; 88 taken to hospital
-
2
(LEAD) Tower block fire sends 88 to hospital; no deaths reported
-
3
World's largest artificial wave pool opens in S. Korea
-
4
Defense chief says military exemption for BTS members not under consideration
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea voices criticism over Japan's call for removal of comfort woman statue in Berlin