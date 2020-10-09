(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 9)

This episode is taking place at a time when inter-Korean relations have hit a snag. It also comes after a South Korean fisheries official was shot dead by North Korean military personnel in the West Sea last month. Some people are criticizing the lawmakers for trying to divert the public's attention from the government's failure to prevent the death of the official. But we should not go too far. The Moon administration should strive to prevent South-North relations from deteriorating further.

(END)