(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 9)

On Thursday, President Moon Jae-in once again called for a declaration of an end to the Korean War. That would mark the beginning of peace on the Korean Peninsula, he said. His remarks came 15 days after he made the same call in a video speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 23. The president had pressed ahead with that address even after one of our fisheries officials was fatally shot by North Korean soldiers on the Yellow Sea. Moon tried to avoid any responsibility for the tragic death of the official by portraying his crossing of the maritime border as a case of defection.