(LEAD) N.K. likely to unveil new ICBM during parade; Kim's live speech expected: sources
(ATTN: ADDS more details in paras 2, 5-7, photo)
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has shown signs of preparing to unveil a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during a military parade expected to take place on Saturday to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party, sources said.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could also deliver an address during the event, the sources said, citing signs of the North's state TV station preparing to broadcast a parade live for the first time since 2017.
"Preparations for the parade are at the final stage, and North Korea is likely to go ahead with it as widely expected," a military official said.
During a parliamentary audit earlier this week, Seoul's Defense Minister Suh Wook said that the North is expected to mobilize strategic weapons in a show of force, and the unification ministry noted that the possible display of newly developed weapons would aim at strengthening internal unity amid economic difficulties.
The upcoming parade has drawn keen attention, as the communist country could unveil new strategic weapons that leader Kim pledged to show off in his New Year's message, such as an ICBM and a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
The Seoul government reportedly detected signs that Kim Jong-un will deliver a speech during the parade, which will be broadcast live.
North Korea last carried live a military parade in April 2017, which was to mark the 105th birth anniversary of the late North Korea founder Kim Il-sung. At that time, the regime showed off a new ICBM and diverse types of weapons, and the then-vice chairman of the party delivered a speech to warn of war if the U.S. takes military action.
North Korea tends to mark every fifth or 10th anniversary with larger-scale events, such as missile launches and parades of troops and advanced military hardware.
Chances for the North to test-launch such strategic weapons this time remain low, but the authorities are closely monitoring related movements in close coordination with the United States, the Seoul official added.
Last month, North Korea built a structure on an uninhabited island in the East Sea, which is presumed to be used as a target for its test-firing of missiles, according to Rep. Yoon Ju-keyng of the main opposition People Power Party.
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Won In-choul said Thursday that the military "bears in mind diverse possibilities" regarding those activities, vowing a staunch readiness posture.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
4
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
5
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
4
Music affirms that we are alive: virtuoso pianist Paik Kun-woo
-
5
'DNA' becomes first BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
Fire continues to burn at tower block in Ulsan; 88 taken to hospital
-
2
World's largest artificial wave pool opens in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) Tower block fire sends 88 to hospital; no deaths reported
-
4
Defense chief says military exemption for BTS members not under consideration
-
5
S. Korea to decide whether to further extend tougher virus curbs over weekend