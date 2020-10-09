Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Today in Korean history

All News 14:00 October 09, 2020

Oct. 10

1932 -- Korean independence fighter Lee Bong-chang, who attempted to assassinate Japanese Emperor Hirohito, dies at a prison in Japan. The Korean Peninsula was under Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.

1990 -- South and North Korea host a joint film festival in New York for the first time since the division of the Korean Peninsula in 1945.

1993 -- A 110-ton ferry sinks in waters off Buan on South Korea's west coast, killing 268 people on board.

1997 -- "Nanta," a non-verbal show combining cooking and high-energy percussion, is performed for the first time at a Seoul theater. It later became a hit and opened on Broadway.

2014 -- South and North Korea exchange machine gun fire across the tense border after the North apparently tries to shoot down balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets floated by civic activists in the South. There were no reports of casualties or property damage in South Korea.
