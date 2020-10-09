Today in Korean history
Oct. 10
1932 -- Korean independence fighter Lee Bong-chang, who attempted to assassinate Japanese Emperor Hirohito, dies at a prison in Japan. The Korean Peninsula was under Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.
1990 -- South and North Korea host a joint film festival in New York for the first time since the division of the Korean Peninsula in 1945.
1993 -- A 110-ton ferry sinks in waters off Buan on South Korea's west coast, killing 268 people on board.
1997 -- "Nanta," a non-verbal show combining cooking and high-energy percussion, is performed for the first time at a Seoul theater. It later became a hit and opened on Broadway.
2014 -- South and North Korea exchange machine gun fire across the tense border after the North apparently tries to shoot down balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets floated by civic activists in the South. There were no reports of casualties or property damage in South Korea.
(END)
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
4
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
5
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
4
Music affirms that we are alive: virtuoso pianist Paik Kun-woo
-
5
'DNA' becomes first BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
Fire continues to burn at tower block in Ulsan; 88 taken to hospital
-
2
World's largest artificial wave pool opens in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) Tower block fire sends 88 to hospital; no deaths reported
-
4
Defense chief says military exemption for BTS members not under consideration
-
5
S. Korea to decide whether to further extend tougher virus curbs over weekend