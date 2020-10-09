(LEAD) Qatar selected as centralized venue for S. Korean clubs at Asian football tournament
(ATTN: RECASTS lead; FIXES paras 2-3 with Qatar's selection for all group matches)
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- Qatar will host remaining group matches for four South Korean teams at Asia's top club football tournament next month.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced Friday that Doha will be the centralized venue for remaining contests for Groups E, F, G and H for the AFC Champions League, following its agreement with the Qatar Football Association.
Clubs in the East Zone -- South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, China and Japan -- are in Groups E, F, G and H. Malaysia was announced earlier as the centralized venue for teams in Groups G and H, but Qatar will host all four groups instead.
Four clubs from South Korea's K League 1 are competing in this year's AFC Champions League: FC Seoul in Group E, Ulsan Hyundai FC in Group F, Suwon Samsung Bluewings in Group G and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in Group H.
The group stage for the East Zone will resume on Nov. 18, after more than eight months of inaction caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament kicked off in February but was forced to press pause in early March because of the virus outbreak.
Some teams played two group matches, while a few others played just one. Three of the four teams from China haven't played any.
The first match back for the East Zone will be Nov. 18 between Perth Glory and Shanghai Shenhua FC in Group F.
FC Seoul will return to action against Beijing FC on Nov. 21 in Group E, followed by back-to-back matches against Chiangrai United on Nov. 24 and Nov. 27. Then it's against Beijing FC on Nov. 30 and Melbourne Victory on Dec. 3. FC Seoul beat Melbourne Victory 1-0 on Feb. 18 in their only group match so far.
In Group F, Ulsan's first match back is against Shanghai Shenhua FC on Nov. 21. Ulsan will then face Perth Glory on Nov. 24 and 27, followed by Tokyo FC on Nov. 30 and Shanghai Shenhua FC on Dec. 3.
In Group G, Suwon will take on Guangzhou Evergrande FC on Nov. 22, Johor Darul Ta'zim on Nov. 25, Guangzhou again on Dec. 1 and Vissel Kobe on Dec. 4.
Jeonbuk will play their Group H match against Shanghai SIPG FC on Nov. 22, followed by Sydney FC on Nov. 25, Yokohama F. Marinos on Dec. 1 and Shanghai on Dec. 4.
Those in the West Zone, with clubs in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iraq, have already completed their group phase, and Persepolis FC of Iran have booked a spot in the final, scheduled for Dec. 19.
The top two clubs from each group will advance to the knockout stage. All knockout matches, including the championship final, will now be one-and-done affairs, instead of the usual home-and-away series where the aggregate score determines the winners.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
4
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
-
5
SuperM's 1st studio album debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
4
Music affirms that we are alive: virtuoso pianist Paik Kun-woo
-
5
'DNA' becomes first BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
Fire continues to burn at tower block in Ulsan; 88 taken to hospital
-
2
World's largest artificial wave pool opens in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) Tower block fire sends 88 to hospital; no deaths reported
-
4
(LEAD) Daily infections stay below 100 for 2nd day at 54, potential spike still worrisome
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea voices criticism over Japan's call for removal of comfort woman statue in Berlin