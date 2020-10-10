Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:14 October 10, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/12 Sunny 0
Incheon 22/13 Sunny 0
Suwon 23/12 Sunny 0
Cheongju 23/12 Sunny 0
Daejeon 23/12 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 21/10 Sunny 0
Gangneung 19/13 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 24/13 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 24/14 Cloudy 0
Jeju 22/18 Cloudy 20
Daegu 23/14 Sunny 20
Busan 23/17 Cloudy 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
4
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
-
5
SuperM's 1st studio album debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200
Most Saved
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
Music affirms that we are alive: virtuoso pianist Paik Kun-woo
-
4
'DNA' becomes first BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea initially saw slim chance of missing official crossing into N.K.: defense chief
-
1
Fire continues to burn at tower block in Ulsan; 88 taken to hospital
-
2
(LEAD) Tower block fire sends 88 to hospital; no deaths reported
-
3
(3rd LD) Tower block fire sends 93 to hospital; no deaths reported
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. likely to unveil new ICBM during parade: sources
-
5
(LEAD) Daily infections stay below 100 for 2nd day at 54, potential spike still worrisome