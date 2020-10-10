Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:14 October 10, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- No deaths from 33-story apartment fire thanks to swift disaster response under related manual (Kookmin Daily)
-- Korea Vaccine recalls 610,000 doses of flu vaccines (Donga llbo)
-- Banks closing a number of branches in local communities (Segye Times)
-- Police fully block civilian access to Gwanghwamun district to prevent anti-government protests (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't blocks access to Gwanghwamun, while leaving open tourist spots (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Justice Party elects Kim Jong-cheol as new leader (Hankyoreh)
-- Attention paid to Pyongyang over possibility that it will unveil new ICBM (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Live streaming growing popular as retail marketing tool (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Apartment transactions halve in one month (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

