Korean-language dailies

-- World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- No deaths from 33-story apartment fire thanks to swift disaster response under related manual (Kookmin Daily)

-- Korea Vaccine recalls 610,000 doses of flu vaccines (Donga llbo)

-- Banks closing a number of branches in local communities (Segye Times)

-- Police fully block civilian access to Gwanghwamun district to prevent anti-government protests (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't blocks access to Gwanghwamun, while leaving open tourist spots (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Justice Party elects Kim Jong-cheol as new leader (Hankyoreh)

-- Attention paid to Pyongyang over possibility that it will unveil new ICBM (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Live streaming growing popular as retail marketing tool (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Apartment transactions halve in one month (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)