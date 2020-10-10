Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Coronavirus cases stay below 100 for 3rd day

All News 09:44 October 10, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 72 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, its third straight day of the number being below 100.

The total caseload rose to 24,548, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Among the newly confirmed cases, there were 61 local infections and 11 from international arrivals, it said.

The undated file photo shows a makeshift coronavirus test center in South Korea. (Yonhap)

