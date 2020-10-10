Rep. Kim Hong-gul faces questioning over real estate scandal
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- An independent lawmaker and son of late President Kim Dae-jung appeared at the prosecutors' office in Seoul on Saturday for questioning over an allegation he intentionally underreported property ownership just ahead of the general elections in April.
Kim Hong-gul said he would be "faithful" during the investigation as he walked into the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office with his lawyer.
Last month, Kim was expelled from the ruling Democratic Party due to the scandal.
Kim was found to have omitted his purchase of the right to buy an apartment worth over 1 billion won (US$860,000) in a preelection report to the National Election Commission. He owns three other apartments.
In South Korea, before apartments are built, construction companies usually sell the right to buy units to ordinary people through lotteries and points-based systems, both of which are overseen by state authorities.
The government has unveiled a series of policies to curb a surge in home prices in Seoul and nearby areas.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
4
BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
-
5
SuperM's 1st studio album debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
(News Focus) BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears
-
3
Music affirms that we are alive: virtuoso pianist Paik Kun-woo
-
4
'DNA' becomes first BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea initially saw slim chance of missing official crossing into N.K.: defense chief
-
1
Fire continues to burn at tower block in Ulsan; 88 taken to hospital
-
2
(LEAD) Tower block fire sends 88 to hospital; no deaths reported
-
3
(3rd LD) Tower block fire sends 93 to hospital; no deaths reported
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. likely to unveil new ICBM during parade: sources
-
5
(LEAD) Daily infections stay below 100 for 2nd day at 54, potential spike still worrisome