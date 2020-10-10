Today in Korean history
Oct. 11
1989 -- The state-run Korea Aerospace Research Institute is launched.
1996 -- South Korea joins the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development as its 29th member state.
2000 -- U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright meets Cho Myong-rok, vice chairman of North Korea's National Defense Commission, during her visit to Pyongyang.
2003 -- Prime Minister Goh Kun and other Cabinet members offer to resign en masse following the National Assembly's impeachment of President Roh Moo-hyun on charges of illegal electioneering.
2011 -- South Korean President Lee Myung-bak leaves for Washington for talks with U.S. President Barack Obama as Congress is set to endorse a long-pending free trade agreement with Seoul.
2013 -- State prosecutors raid the headquarters of Hyosung Group in a probe into allegations the country's 26th-largest conglomerate evaded a massive amount of taxes.
2014 -- The North Korean delegation to the Asian Para Games arrives in the South Korean host city of Incheon, days after the two Koreas exchanged machine gun fire across the border.
2015 -- The United States wins the Presidents Cup for the ninth time, defeating the International Team 15 1/2 to 14 1/2 after a nail-biting finish in South Korea's Incheon. This was the first Presidents Cup to take place in Asia.
